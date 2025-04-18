Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Perpetua Resources worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 148,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $7,788,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.51 million, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 0.12. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Alan Dean acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,200. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at $607,650.12. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 and have sold 53,110 shares valued at $516,398. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

