Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.86% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $241.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.