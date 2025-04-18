Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Powell Industries worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

POWL stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

