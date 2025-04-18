Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

