Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $93.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

PBH stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,932,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,593,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,009,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10,053.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 295,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 292,144 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.