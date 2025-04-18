PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

