PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.43.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance
PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.81.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
