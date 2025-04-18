Promising Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or exploration of energy sources, such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energies. They are influenced by market demand, geopolitical factors, and regulatory trends, making them a key segment in assessing global economic and environmental strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.38 on Wednesday, hitting $245.73. 47,166,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,752,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.03.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,654,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,237,811. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $813.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

