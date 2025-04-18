Q2 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Lowered by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 173,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

