Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Quaker Chemical worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $197.03. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

