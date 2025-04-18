Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of METC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $724,063.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,198.30. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 180,936 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,595,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,568.82. The trade was a 20.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

METC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $532.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.45%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

