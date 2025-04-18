Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,685,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,910,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 837,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,170,000 after purchasing an additional 562,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

