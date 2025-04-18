Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $44,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,220. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $16.85 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of 120.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.