Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Roku worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $7,485,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,107.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $5,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

