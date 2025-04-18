Roth Capital Expects Lower Earnings for California Resources

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

California Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

CRC stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. California Resources has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in California Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in California Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

