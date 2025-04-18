RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $124.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fermium Researc raised RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

RPM International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74. RPM International has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in RPM International by 33.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

