Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 61,647 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 846.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

