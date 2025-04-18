Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,942 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 31.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

