Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,280,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,693,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,981 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,802,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 396,883 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.52 million, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

