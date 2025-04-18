Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 45,576 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Owens & Minor worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,529,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,083,000 after acquiring an additional 78,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 276,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 354,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,824,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. This trade represents a 3.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308 over the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

