Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.