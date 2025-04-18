Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,836,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

AUB opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 59.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

