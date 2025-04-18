Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ICF International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $82.98 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.49.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICF International

About ICF International

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.