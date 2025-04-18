Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Veracyte by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Veracyte by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Veracyte by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Down 1.2 %

VCYT stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VCYT

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.