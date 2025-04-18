Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SkyWest by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.83. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

