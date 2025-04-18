Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,571,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.