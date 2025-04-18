Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

