Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Cannae worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,605,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,749 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cannae by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.89. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.17%.

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

