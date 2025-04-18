Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Amentum worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Up 0.2 %

AMTM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMTM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

