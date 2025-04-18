Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 186.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $16.30 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

