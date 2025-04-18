Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Matrix Service worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Matrix Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 108,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $299.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.