Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth $4,346,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,982,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 210,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,350 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 740,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

QIPT opened at $1.99 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

