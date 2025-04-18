Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $60,219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,840 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 441,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $10,161,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

