Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.06% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 585,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.96. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.