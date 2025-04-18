Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,135 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 265,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,803.50. The trade was a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

