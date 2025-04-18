Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 27,446 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 527.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 171,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Shares of GMED opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

