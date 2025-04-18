Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,952 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Worthington Steel worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the third quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.03. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.