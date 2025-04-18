Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,952 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Worthington Steel worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the third quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Worthington Steel Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.03. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.19.
Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel Company Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Worthington Steel
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.