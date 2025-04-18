Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 57,028 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,626,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 598,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 88,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.0 %

GT stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.49. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

