Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 316.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

