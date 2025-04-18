Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 431.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,195 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 101.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 37.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 59,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. DNB Markets cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.38 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

