Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,167,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,627,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 653,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,463,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,519.80. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,156.50. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.69 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.