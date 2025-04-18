Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,756 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of First Mid Bancshares worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 402,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $32.32 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

