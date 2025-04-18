Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 120,193 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Constellium worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Constellium by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $5,856,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $4,980,000. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 424,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $4,355,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.