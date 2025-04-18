Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,346 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Costamare by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 257,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,077,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Costamare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Costamare Profile

