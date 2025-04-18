Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,932 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of South Plains Financial worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPFI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upped their target price on South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 15,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $550,411.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,454.42. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 486,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,421. The trade was a 25.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,061 shares of company stock worth $1,493,613. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $32.20 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

South Plains Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

South Plains Financial Profile

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.