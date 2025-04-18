Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,459 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

INBK opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.52.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

