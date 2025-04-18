Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 164,175 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 405,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ONB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

