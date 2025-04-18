Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,700 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,091.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 99,871 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

