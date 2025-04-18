Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,336 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 612,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

