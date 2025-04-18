Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 190,563 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.22. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

