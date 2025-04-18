Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,488 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,814.30. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CVLG opened at $18.35 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Report on CVLG

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.